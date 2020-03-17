Athiya Shetty Urges Fans To Be 'humble And Grateful' Amidst Coronavirus Pandemic

In the wake of a spike in Coronavirus cases, the Indian government is making tough decisions aimed at keep its citizens safe. From famous celebrities to commoners, every citizen is taking proper measures to stay away from this deadly virus and is also encouraging other people to do the same. A slew of celebrities have been voicing their thoughts on the rapidly-spreading pandemic. Among them are Athiya Shetty, who took to Instagram and called Coronavirus 'the ultimate irony of life'.

Athiya Shetty stated how the tiniest primitive invisible life form is now controlling the behaviour of the most arrogant, powerful and evolved life form on Earth. The note ended with a line “what a lesson for humanity to be humble” and the credits of the thought was given to an anonymous writer. In the caption of the post, Athiya Shetty urged everyone to be grateful, be kind and responsible.

Also Read| Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan's dating rumours and their parents' epic reply

Also Read| Athiya Shetty compliments KL Rahul and he thanks her with a kiss, see pic

For the unversed, Athiya Shetty made her debut in 2015 with Nikhil Advani’s Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi. After that, Shetty appeared in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan opposite Anil Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Ileana D'Cruz. She was last seen in the movie Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Shetty will feature in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic, Hope Solo, where she will be seen playing the title role. She has also often made news because of her relationship rumours with popular cricketer KL Rahul. They are frequently spotted vacationing and hanging out with each other.

Also Read| Amitabh Bachchan's picture with daughter gets appreciated by Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty

Also Read| Nora Fatehi shares meme about using hand sanitiser amid COVID-19; See it here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.