Athiya Shetty: The 'Hero' Actor's Best Ethnic Outfits Till Date

Athiya Shetty is an Indian actor who received fame in Bollywood with her debut film, Hero. Athiya Shetty is the daughter of the well-known actor Sunil Shetty. Athiya received a Filmfare award for the Best Female Debut for Hero. From a tender age, Athiya wished to be a part of the film industry. She also participated in school plays alongside actors like Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff. Athiya before entering Bollywood went to New York to be a part of the New York Film Academy. Post Hero, Athiya Shetty has been a part of films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. The actor is not just known for her performances but her killer looks too. Listed below are some of Athiya Shetty's best ethnic looks:

Athiya Shetty's Instagram: Best Ethnic Outfits

Athiya Shetty looks regal in this Ritu Kumar outfit. Red is a bright color and looks great when styled well. Athiyaa Shetty is seen in this bright red Anarkali suit with a prominent V-neck. The Indian suit looks great on Athiya as she sticks to the solid color. The dupatta looks delicate and neat. Athiya keeps it simple with her hair and makeup. The actor also adds chunky earrings.

Athiya Shetty brings regal back to life with this all-white ensemble. She keeps the look light and bright with her minimum makeup and hairstyle. She adds chunky earrings to complete her look. She dons a beautiful white lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta.

Athiya Shetty looks all glam in this all-red Anita Dongre outfit. The actress dons a red lehenga with a matching blouse and dupatta. She keeps her look regal with a choker neckpiece and bold makeup. Her hair is kept natural with loose curls.

