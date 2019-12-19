Athiya Shetty To Share Screen With Shabana Azmi In A Web Show Together?

Athiya Shetty has been in on and off the limelight since her debut in Salman Khan’s production film, Hero, along with Sooraj Pancholi. After her debut, she was seen after two years in Mubarakan, also starring Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Ileana D'cruz. Her recent release was Motichoor Chaknachoor with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. According to the latest news, Athiya will be seen in a web series, which also stars veteran actor, Shabana Azmi. Read to know more

Athiya Shetty and Shabana Azmi in a web series together?

According to a leading entertainment portal, Athiya Shetty will star in a web series with Shaban Azmi. The source has it that Suniel Shetty’s daughter, Athiya, is in advanced talks for the show, which is said to go on floors soon. As per the report, Athiya liked her role in the show and the same is with Shabana, who will have a prominent part in it. The source claims that Shabana not only liked her role but has also given her nod for it. The conditions and arrangements are being worked out rapidly. An official confirmation on the news is been awaited.

Shaban Azmi in a web show by Steven Spielberg

Earlier this year, news revealed that Shabana Azmi will star in Steven Spielberg’s production film, Halo. In an interview, talking about the same, the actor showed her excitement. She said that it cannot get bigger than this. Asian actors have been fighting for colour-blind casting for years and finally, it has become a reality! She stated that it is completely new territory for her and she is both excited and nervous which is a good place to be in. The shooting for the same has reportedly begun in Budapest and Shaban has posted some pictures from there.

Bollywood actors on the web

Athiya Shetty would not be the first one to join the web series genre. Big screen actors have been seen on the small screen for quite a time now. The name includes Radhika Apte, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan, Huma Qureshi, Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. Soon, Jhanvi Kapoor will also appear on a web show named, Ghost Stories.

