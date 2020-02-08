Tiger Shroff, Athiya Shetty, Sara Ali Khan's Dating Rumours And Their Parents' Epic Reply

Bollywood parents nowadays do not shy away or avoid questions about their children's love life. Many Bollywood celebs are seen responding with quirky or epic responses when asked about their children's dating rumours. Take a look at some of the examples of how Bollywood celebs responded when asked about their child's love life.

Suniel Shetty responding on Athiya Shetty dating rumours

Suniel Shetty was asked to comment on the dating rumours of his daughter Athiya Shetty and rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul. To which he replied that as he is not in the relationship, the media should ask Athiya. He continued that when the media is not sure about Athiya's relationship status, how could he.

The link-up reports of KL Rahul-Athiya Shetty had begun when they were clicked along with Akansha Ranjan, who is Alia Bhatt's BFF. The opening batsman’s recent birthday wish for the actor really broke the Internet, as the duo was seen laughing while glancing into each other’s eyes. To this, Athiya responded by sharing the post on her own Insta story and responding with heart emojis.

Image source: Athiya Shetty Instagram story

Ayesha Shroff showering affection on son's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani

Ayesha Shroff is the mother of Baaghi 3 star Tiger Shroff and she has been quite transparent about showing her affection for his rumoured girlfriend. Disha Patani and Ayesha Shroff often share a sweet banter through their Instagram profiles. Here is an instance of February 7, when Ayesha Shroff took to her official Instagram handle to congratulate Patani for her film Malang. Shroff posted a photo of a newspaper cut-out with ratings for the film. Patani loved the gesture and shared the same in her own Instagram story. Here are some old instances where Ayesha Shroff was all praises for Tiger Shroff's rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani.

source: Disha Patani Instagram

Saif Ali Khan about Sara Ali Khan and rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan

Saif Ali Khan gave a neutral statement about Kartik Aaryan dating his daughter. He said that he is sure that he is a lovely guy. Saif said that Sara generally has a good sense of judgement when it comes to guys so if she likes him then he must be nice.

