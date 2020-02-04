Amitabh Bachchan's Picture With Daughter Gets Appreciated By Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty

Amitabh Bachchan is very close to his daughter Shweta Bachchan. They are often pictured together making appearances at various parties and other occasions. Shweta Bachchan recently took to her social media to share a lovely picture with her father Amitabh Bachchan.

She shared the cute picture as the two of them attended the grand wedding of Armaan Jain. The father-daughter duo was spotted having a great time at the wedding. They were pictured in a candid photo that was shared by Shweta Bachchan.

In the picture, Shweta is seen looking perfect for the wedding as she was dressed in red ethnic wear and traditional Indian jewellery. Her big bindi and accessories completed her overall look. Amitabh too looked handsome in his traditional attire.

As Shweta shared the picture on her account, many fans and celebrities started showing their affection towards the doting father-daughter duo. Bollywood divas, Katrina Kaif and Athiya Shetty too commented on the photos. Katrina and Athiya commented on the photo with heart emojis. Ekta Kapoor also showed her love with heart emoji.

Amitabh Bachchan has his plate full of many interesting and big movies. He will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s next Brahmastra that also features Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat in pivotal roles. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Sairat fame Nagraj Manjule’s directorial Jhund and Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer Gulabo Sitabo.

Katrina Kaif will be seen next in Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar. Athiya Shetty debuted in the industry with the film Hero. She is the daughter of renowned Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty.

