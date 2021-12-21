As the audience avidly wait to watch the most 'Atrangi' cast in the upcoming musical romantic drama, Atrangi Re, the people behind casting the actors, director-producer, Aanand L Rai and co-producer of the film, Bhushan Kumar spoke to Republic Media Network on the casting of the film, film's overseas release and more.

Atrangi Re, featuring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in the lead, is set for a digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24 December 2021. The trailer and the music album of the film were recently released creating a massive buzz among the audience while escalating their curiosity to watch the film as soon as it hits the OTT screen.

Bhushan Kumar & Aanand L Rai address the Akshay-Sara age gap buzz

As Atrangi Re will soon be available to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Aanand L Rai opened up about how he along with his team decided to go ahead with the trio, Sara, Dhanush and Akshay. He said, "It's always the script that leads you to the cast, the characters. This film asked for Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay and we are very fortunate to get them on board. The film belongs to them. They were apt, they were the first choice and because we have made the film and we are through with it, I can say we couldn't find better actors than them."

As Sara and Akshay play the love interest of each other, the audience has been buzzing about their massive age difference. While addressing the issue, the Raanjhana director exclaimed, " I really want to understand why is this question becoming bigger and bigger day by day. Is it a problem? I don't know in a relationship why are we talking age? First of all, let me clarify, when you'll see the film, it'll justify everything, that is one thing. Another thing is, enjoy and wait for the story to come.

On the other hand, Chairman and MD of T Series and the co-producer of Atrangi Re, Bhushan Kumar, spoke about choosing an OTT release for the film rather than opting for a theatrical release. He stated, "When there was lockdown going on, we committed this film to an OTT platform that is Hotstar and when theatres started opening from Diwali onwards, that time obviously as a creative person and a director, he [Aanand L Rai] wanted he film to come to theatres."

Watch Atrangi Re trailer

Adding to it, he also revealed that they tried their level best with the OTT platform but since the film was so good and they realised how the film wasn't going in good taste. "We tried out level best to convince them to take the movie after its theatre release like it always happens for all the films, but it didn't happen. So now we are satisfied and very happy the way it is coming on Hotstar and the way promotions are going on." While speaking about how they didn't think of putting in fewer efforts to promote the film only because it wasn't getting a theatrical release, he added, "All the actors and everybody have promoted the film to the maximum." Bhushan Kumar also informed everyone about the movie's theatrical release overseas while hoping for a theatrical release in India as well.

As the Chaka Chak song as well as the other numbers of the music album, composed by AR Rahman, have been doing rounds among the audience, Bhushan Kumar.

"The album is superb, it's a very good work by Rahman Sir, Irshad Kamil as well as Aanand Ji who has been involved in all the songs. the lyrics, written by Irshad Kamil is fabulous, the poetry is mind-blowing and this album will remain forever," he added.

He further recalled another such iconic album, Rockstar, and added how he was pretty sure that the Atrangi Re music album was going the same path.

As Aanand L Rai was completely involved while making the soundtrack of the film, he shared his experience working with AR Rahman and stated,

"With him, it was like a blessing. You just don't make music, you understand music, the process and the spirituality behind the music. I am fortunate that this is my second film with him after Raanjhana so, like a good student, I've learnt a lot and the next time when I go to Rahman Sir, I will be a better director."

As Sara Ali Khan has been promoting the film will massive energy while dancing to the tunes of the upbeat song from the film, Chaka Chak, Bhushan Kumar unveiled that this was the actor's 'Atrangi' promotional idea for the film. "She has so much energy that you don't have to tell her. She was at one agenda also and there also she performed with the choreography and she is performing Chaka Chak everywhere she is going." He even recalled how he saw her performing to the song in an auto as well and added that she has done a fabulous job in promotions of Atrangi Re and the song.

"And to promote a song, you definitely need this kind of energy from an artist to get the song to the audience and that she has done gracefully. this song is everywhere today. We've hit a sixer with this song."

With the blockbuster success of many of Aanand L Rai's movies such as Tanu weds Manu, Tanu Weds Manu Returns, Raanjhana, that owned small towns, the filmmaker was up for another such project with the release of Atrangi Re and when he was asked whether he will be making more of such films or will be experimenting, he stated, "I have been experimenting till now. It's not like I've gotten to the small towns. It may be that's the world where I am and my life is revolving around it. For me, it's about the story, the world and I don't think changing the space is changing the genre. Maybe I can do horror in a small town."

As the movie is set to release in a couple of days, Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar gave fans that one reason why they should watch their film. Bhushan Kumar stated, "The must watch as it is about relationship, music, emotion and above all, it is an 'Atrangi' film. People will definitely enjoy the film."

Aanand L Rai signed off by saying,

"For me, it is about that madness which we lack now in love so let's go a little more mad, watch the film and fall in love all over again."

Image: Atrangi Re Offical Poster