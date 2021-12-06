'Atrangi Re': Sara Sports Quirky 'Rinku' Accessory While Visiting Famous Dargah In Delhi

Sara Ali Khan is known for visiting myriad holy places and heritage sites every now and then, and recently, the Atrangi Re actor was spotted in the capital city of Delhi along with director Aanand L Rai. In multiple stories on her Instagram handle, one not only sees Sara at her witty best while indulging in a play of words with Rai, but also enjoying desserts at famous outlets and paying respects at the Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah.

In other earlier episodes from her Delhi diaries, one can also spot Sara's mother Amrita Singh, as well as her new BFF Janhvi Kapoor, visiting places like Bangla Sahib and India Gate. Her Delhi outing comes hours before Atrangi Re's music album launch, which will be attended by the ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Dhanush as well as music maestro AR Rahman

Sara flaunts her 'Rinku' mask while visiting a famous dargah in Delhi

Among all the interesting glimpses of Sara's 'Dilli Darshan', what stole the show was the actor donning a mask with her Atrangi Re character name 'Rinku' embellished on it. The baby pink coloured accessory looked absolutely adorable as Sara visited the Hazrat Nizamuddin dargah. She's clad in a white salwar kameez with black floral prints on it, with matching black bangles as she ties the auspicious thread. Take a look.

Apart from this Sara was seen dedicating one of her hilarious rhyming poetry to Aanand L Rai as they seated themselves in an auto. She also posed with her close friends, relished Delhi's scenic sunset among other things.

In earlier stories posted by the actor, she could be seen with her mother, Amrita Singh, at Gurudwara Bangla Sahib in Delhi. The Kedarnath star donned a white chickenkari kurta with a pink dupatta in the photo. On the other hand, Amrita Singh wore a golden and maroon-coloured ethnic ensemble. She also teased Janhvi Kapoor by eating a Kulfi at India Gate.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar and South Indian superstar Dhanush will be seen courting the young star Sara Ali Khan in the upcoming unusual love story. The film is scheduled to release on December 24 via the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

