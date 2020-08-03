Atul Kulkarni Had Penned Amir Khan Starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha’s' Script 10 Years Ago

Laal Singh Chaddha film starring Aamir Khan has reportedly completed 60-70% of its shoot. The Advait Chandan directorial is co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions. In a recent interview with a media portal screenplay writer, Atul Kulkarni revealed that the film was in prep not one or two years ago but almost a decade ago. In an interview with a media portal, the actor and writer revealed how the film’s pre-production stage was much more of a task than the actual production.

Laal Singh Chadha was penned ten years ago

According to Atul Kulkarni, the storyline is adapted and loosely based on the popular American drama Forest Gump starring Tom Hanks. The drama first aired in 1994 and talks about everything comedy with a touch of drama, as per reports. The Hindi take on Forest Gump will witness Aamir Khan in the lead role alongside Kareena Kapoor in the female lead role.

Atul Kulkarni revealed in the interview that he sent the script of the Bollywood version to Aamir Khan over ten years ago. However, Aamir Khan took almost two years to listen to it, as he was unfamiliar with the writing of Atul Kulkarni. Atul says that Aamir was familiar with his acting but not his writing, so it took some time for the actor to come across the story. However, once the script was heard by Aamir, he immediately liked it. He was convinced under thirty seconds and said that this movie must be made.

Laal Singh Chadha cast, release date and more

Atul Kulkarni also said that it was difficult to get the rights of the film as it was solely based on Forest Gump. As per Atul, Aamir made several trips to the LA to meet the studio heads and get the rights of the film. He says that it was after seven or eight years that all formalities were completed and the film could be made. He also added that the shooting began after overcoming much obstacles and finally they have completed 60% to 70% of the shoot. It was only due to coronavirus crisis that the film’s remaining shoot schedule was hampered. However, filming will resume soon, he assured in the interview.

Originally the film was scheduled to release on Christmas, which is December 25, 2020. However, the new release dates are yet to be finalised. Reports suggest that the film’s remaining schedule is going to be finished in Georgia and Turkey.

