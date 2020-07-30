When Aamir Khan Opined About Nepotism, Asked 'What Does It Mean?', And Answered

Back in 2017, while celebrating his birthday with the media, Aamir Khan had opined about nepotism. Aamir Khan went on to question "What does nepotism mean really?". Calling it a very 'natural human tendency', Khan further questioned the reporters if they were asking him about nepotism in general or whether there was any specific issue. Read on to know what Aamir Khan said further.

When Aamir spoke about nepotism

Aamir Khan stated that he thinks it's human nature to love and help the people and added that it's a very natural thing. Khan then remarked that it can be someone who is a part of someone's family or someone people deeply care for. His responsibility is towards his audience and he gives them the most amount of importance, Aamir added. He concluded by saying that he tries not to bring emotions in his work. ​

As per the videos that had surfaced online, Aamir Khan celebrated his 52nd birthday with the media and a huge team of people. He also thanked the media and the paps for turning up on his birthday. He further said that he feels happy that every year he gets so much love from them on his birthday.

He also made a fun revelation that he slept early on his birthday night. Aamir Khan funnily stated that he was reading a book and then dozed off around 10.30 pm. He made another fun revelation and stated that he had not received any gifts, and hoped that the paps had got him one. Every year, he likes to spend his birthday with his family, exclaimed Khan.

Aamir Khan's movies

Aamir Khan was last seen in the 2018 film titled Thugs Of Hindostan. After a break of two years, he is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha. The film reunites him with his 3 Idiots and Talaash co-star, Kareena Kapoor Khan. As per the recent report of an entertainment portal, Aamir and Kareena, along with director Advait Chandan is planning to finish the remaining shooting of the film in Georgia and Turkey. Laal Singh Chaddha is written by Atul Kulkarni and also stars Mona Singh and Vijay Sethupathi in pivotal roles.

