'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan Eats Words As Tanhaji Prediction Goes Awry, Issues KRK-esque Apology

Bollywood News

Self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan took to his Twitter handle to apologise to his fans after his predictions of 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' went wrong.

Written By Chetna Kapoor | Mumbai | Updated On:
KRK

Remember the ugly battle between Ajay Devgn and 'self-proclaimed critic' Kamaal Rashid Khan (popularly known as KRK) in 2016 over 'Shivaay'? Well, looks like KRK once again has bad-mouthed Ajay Devgn's work, this time it is his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'- but it's backfired.

To begin with, he called the war drama 'rubbish and mediocre'. He also accused the makers of 'Tanhaji' of releasing fake collections of box-office Day 1. However, as per the latest development, KRK took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and apologised for his 'predictions going wrong'. Nonetheless, also revealed that he won't change his ratings for the film.

Recap to 2016 episode

Devgn in 2016 during the release of his ambitious film 'Shivaay' tweeted an audio clip of a purported conversation between KRK and "Shivaay" producer Kumar Mangat, where the latter was heard asking him why was he writing flattering things about "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and criticizing Devgn's film. KRK was heard confessing, "Have to tweet good things about Karan Johar's film, he paid me 25 lakhs." KRK later refused of having made any such comment and said that Ajay Devgn was merely using him as a scapegoat. "I feel that this isn't about Ajay's emotional connection with the industry, it is only a matter of money. Ajay is targeting Karan by using my name as he wants to drag the matter to the court," KRK told reporters.

(With PTI inputs)

 

 

