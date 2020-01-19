'Sorry' Kamaal R Khan Eats Words As Tanhaji Prediction Goes Awry, Issues KRK-esque Apology

Remember the ugly battle between Ajay Devgn and 'self-proclaimed critic' Kamaal Rashid Khan (popularly known as KRK) in 2016 over 'Shivaay'? Well, looks like KRK once again has bad-mouthed Ajay Devgn's work, this time it is his latest release 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior'- but it's backfired.

To begin with, he called the war drama 'rubbish and mediocre'. He also accused the makers of 'Tanhaji' of releasing fake collections of box-office Day 1. However, as per the latest development, KRK took to his Twitter handle on Sunday and apologised for his 'predictions going wrong'. Nonetheless, also revealed that he won't change his ratings for the film.

Film #Tanhaji collected 14Cr+ on 2nd Saturday. Means it will do 200Cr+ business and recover the investment. My review has gone wrong because I predicted 100-125Cr! I am sorry for the mistake. But my rating can’t be changed like #Housefull4 rating only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 19, 2020

Film #Tanhaji collected 34Cr in 2 days, means lifetime business can be 125Cr! Means it’s one of the big disaster of 2020! Because the landing cost is 165Cr! So film should do 200Cr lifetime to recover investment only. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 12, 2020

First thing, I don’t hate #AjayDevgn n If i do agree with some idiots that I hate him, So why do Komal Nahata n Sucharita hate him? They both have given negative reviews of #Tanhaji! Truth is only this that it’s a crap film. But Bhakts want to call it master piece n I don’t mind. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) January 11, 2020

Recap to 2016 episode

Devgn in 2016 during the release of his ambitious film 'Shivaay' tweeted an audio clip of a purported conversation between KRK and "Shivaay" producer Kumar Mangat, where the latter was heard asking him why was he writing flattering things about "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil" and criticizing Devgn's film. KRK was heard confessing, "Have to tweet good things about Karan Johar's film, he paid me 25 lakhs." KRK later refused of having made any such comment and said that Ajay Devgn was merely using him as a scapegoat. "I feel that this isn't about Ajay's emotional connection with the industry, it is only a matter of money. Ajay is targeting Karan by using my name as he wants to drag the matter to the court," KRK told reporters.

The biggest problem of Ajay Devgan is this tat he wants to become big star like Khans, while he shud be happy to compete with John Abraham. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2016

4 Me, AjayDevgan is most dangerous man with black heart who is using his religion to become a big star while Bollywd doesn't believe in this — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) October 29, 2016

(With PTI inputs)

