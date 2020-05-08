Aurangabad train accident: Actor-politicians, Bollywood stars express strong responses

The deaths of 16 migrant workers in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad in a train mishap was mourned across the nation on Friday. Right from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the chief ministers, prayers and condolences for the families of the deceased were expressed on Twitter. Even the celebrities related to the entertainment industry were heartbroken over the incident.

Actor-politicians like Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan and Raj Babbar were among those who took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Delhi BJP chief Tiwari wrote that it was 'extremely saddening' while praying for peace for the departed souls. BJP MP Ravi Kishan termed the incident as ‘heart-wrenching’ while praying for the speedy recovery of the injured and expressing his prayers for the deceased. Congress leader Raj Babbar wrote that words were not enough to describe the loss, but also questioned the ‘poor planning’ of the government.

Here are the reactions:

औरंगाबाद से अत्यंत दुःखद ख़बर आ रही है, रेल हादसे की, ईश्वर मृतकों की आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें🙏 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 8, 2020

Celebrities from the film industry like Richa Chadha, Nimrat Kaur, Vir Das, Reema Kagti issued strong statements. Richa wrote that her heart hurts to wake up to such news. Terming the treatment, because of ‘whom we flourish’, to them as ‘cruel’, she wrote that ‘we need a revolution.’

To wake up to such news... heart hurts! How can we be so cruel to those because of whom we flourish ?

#WeNeedaRevolution. https://t.co/psy1m4Au3u — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 8, 2020

Nimrat Kaur hoped for an end to 'horrendous atrocities', a day after numerous deaths due to a gas tragedy in Vizag, and prayed for the deceased souls. Reema Kagti called it as ‘awful’, a ‘real tragedy’ and ‘national shame’ , terming it ‘heartbreaking’ to see migrant workers being 'forsaken' in the fight agains COVID-19.

Prayers for the deceased migrant labourers who’ve lost their lives in the tragic train mishap in Aurangabad. Wishing all these horrendous atrocities away... #Aurangabad — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) May 8, 2020

Awful news from #Aurangabad. RIP to those who were killed. It’s heartbreaking to see daily testaments of how migrant workers have been forsaken in the fight against covid in India. A real tragedy and a national shame. — Reema Kagti (@kagtireema) May 8, 2020

What happened in #Aurangabad is heartbreaking. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 8, 2020

16 migrant workers, reported to be sleeping on the tracks, on the way to their hometown in Madhya Pradesh, were mowed down by a goods train at 5.22 am on Friday. Railways Minister Piyush Goyal has ordered an inquiry into the accident. PM Modi also assured all help after discussions with Piyush Goyal.

