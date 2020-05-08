From Vice President To Lok Sabha Speaker, Political Leaders Condole Aurangabad Rail Mishap

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, at least 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

'Deeply saddened'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of 16 migrant workers and said that he is "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives."

Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in a train mishap in Aurangabad, Maharashtra . My heartfelt condolences to bereaved families. — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) May 8, 2020

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacting to the incident said that because of Coronavirus and the lockdown, the poor have been worst affected.

औरंगाबाद हादसा बहुत ज़्यादा दुःखद है। करोना और लॉकडाउन की सबसे ज़्यादा मार ग़रीबों पर पड़ रही है। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 8, 2020

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla terming the incident "extremely tragic and unfortunate" mourned the loss of lives of the dead workers. He wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

It is most heart wrenching to know several migrant workers were crushed to death by a train in #Aurangabad. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. May they find strength in this terrible time. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 8, 2020

After the mishap of over a dozen migrant workers being mowed down by goods train surfaced, Public Relations Officer (PRO), South Central Railway said that five have survived from the incident and have been admitted to the hospital. According to the officials, the migrant workers had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion and were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am.

The Railway Ministry while ordering an inquiry into the matter has informed via Twitter that the people injured in the train mishap have been admitted to hospital.

During early hours today after seeing some labourers on track, loco pilot of goods train tried to stop the train but eventually hit them between Badnapur and Karmad stations in Parbhani-Manmad section

Injureds have been taken to Aurangabad Civil Hospital.

Inquiry has been ordered — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) May 8, 2020

