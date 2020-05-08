Last Updated:

From Vice President To Lok Sabha Speaker, Political Leaders Condole Aurangabad Rail Mishap

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, at least 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad. Here's how politicians reacted:

Written By
Jay Pandya
Aurangabad

In an unfortunate incident on Friday, at least 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI.

'Deeply saddened'

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu condoled the death of 16 migrant workers and said that he is "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal reacting to the incident said that because of Coronavirus and the lockdown, the poor have been worst affected.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla terming the incident "extremely tragic and unfortunate" mourned the loss of lives of the dead workers. He wished a speedy recovery to all the injured. 

After the mishap of over a dozen migrant workers being mowed down by goods train surfaced, Public Relations Officer (PRO), South Central Railway said that five have survived from the incident and have been admitted to the hospital. According to the officials, the migrant workers had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion and were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am.

READ | BJP alleges 'patients treated alongside bodies' in Sion hospital ward; BMC initiates probe

READ | Vizag gas leak: Centre orders 500 kgs of PTBC chemical to neutralize Styrene gas

The Railway Ministry while ordering an inquiry into the matter has informed via Twitter that the people injured in the train mishap have been admitted to hospital.

READ | 14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra: Police official

READ | 16 mowed down by goods train near Aurangabad; PM Modi dials Piyush Goyal; assures support

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all