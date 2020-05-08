'Relief Work On, Inquiry Launched,' Says Railway Min Piyush Goyal On Aurangabad Accident

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences over the unfortunate incident that happened in the wee hours of Friday morning where 16 migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad. Piyush Goyal said that he prays for the departed souls adding that an inquiry had been launched into the matter

"Today at 5:22 AM, there was the sad news of sleeping workers coming down the goods train between Badnapur and Karmad station of Nanded Division. Relief work is going on, and orders for inquiries have been given. I pray to God for the peace of departed souls," he tweeted.

आज 5:22 AM पर नांदेड़ डिवीजन के बदनापुर व करमाड स्टेशन के बीच सोये हुए श्रमिकों के मालगाड़ी के नीचे आने का दुखद समाचार मिला।



राहत कार्य जारी है, व इन्क्वायरी के आदेश दिये गए हैं। दिवंगत आत्माओं की शांति हेतु ईश्वर से प्रार्थना करता हूँ। https://t.co/NnOmPNfATU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 8, 2020

The accident happened near Karmad, Aurangabad when an empty rake of goods wagon ran over some people. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told news agency PTI. They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, said Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added. According to sources, around 19 people came in contact with a goods train, out of which two are injured and undergoing treatment while the remaining three are safe.

