Ayesha Shroff Shares Photos Of Her 'Tiger And Kishu' On Instagram; Check Them Out

Bollywood actor Tiger’s mother Ayesha Shroff is quite active on social media and posts adorable photos of her kids. Recently, she shared pictures of Tiger Shroff and his sister Krishna Shroff on her official Instagram account. Take a look.

Tiger Shroff's close-up photo

Ayesha Shroff shared pictures of her children on social media. Earlier, she shared Tiger Shroff’s close-up shot picture. In the caption accompanying the post, Shroff wrote, “My Tiger”. Moreover, she tagged Tiger Shroff, Krishna Shroff and her husband Jackie Shroff in the post’s caption.

The actor’s photo features his sparkling hazel eyes, scattered beard, and shoulder muscles. He is visible in a white innerwear and is glaring right into the camera.

Right after Ayesha Shroff posted the photo, it garnered numerous comments and likes from their fans. Her followers showered the picture with heart emoticons and in no time it received around 7000 likes and 250 comments. Take a look at his photo.

Krishna Shroff's selfie post

After some time, Ayesha Shroff took to social media and shared a photo of her daughter Krishna Shroff. She posted a selfie picture on the photo-sharing platform, Instagram. Krishna Shroff looks fresh in her no-makeup look and has tied her hair in a messy half-bun. Besides her glowing skin, Krishna Shroff’s shiny eyes garnered a lot of attention.

In the caption accompanying the post, Ayesha Shroff wrote, “My Kishu”. She also added a heart emoticon and tagged Tiger Shroff, Jackie Shroff, and Krishna Shroff in the caption. Within a few hours of posting, Ayesha Shroff’s post received around 9300 likes and 240 comments. Various Tiger Shroff’s fan pages dropped comments appreciating the photo. Furthermore, Krishna Shroff wrote, “Mama Bear”. Her comment received over 50 likes and 8 replies from fans.

Tiger Shroff shares a great bond with his family

Tiger Shroff is quite attached to his family members. Besides promoting his work on Instagram, Ayesha Shroff and Jackie Shroff share his photos on social media. A couple of months ago, they also shared adorable throwback photos of their son on the occasion of his birthday. Tiger Shroff also shells out sibling goals by posting snaps with his baby sister, Krishna Shroff.

