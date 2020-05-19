Disha Patani Is All Praise For Alleged Beau Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff; See Post

While the 'It' couple of Bollywood Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani's romance continues to remain the talk of the town, Disha also appears to be walking the extra mile to gel with Tiger's family as well. The Malang actor's camaraderie with Tiger's sister Krishna Shroff has been admired by a lot of fans on social media. Well, this time around too, Disha's mushy comment of Krishna's Instagram post won a lot of hearts online.

Disha Patani calls Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff 'cute'

From hanging out with each other to never miss out on an opportunity of praising each other on social media, Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff seem to be quite fond of each other. Recently, Krishna Shroff took to Instagram to share an adorable photograph of her four-legged companion, Snug. Sporting an all-black outfit comprising Yoga pants and a tank top, Krishna posed for the camera with a fluffy brown pup and her brother's rumoured ladylove, Disha Patani is all-praise. Soon after Krishna shared the snap on Instagram, Disha complimented her by commenting, "So cute...your core". Check out the post below:

For the unversed, just like her brother, Krishna Shroff is also a fitness enthusiast and her Instagram handle is proof. Her Instagram feed is full of workout pictures and videos, giving fans major fitness goals. One thing that Krishna and Disha too, have in common is their love for fitness as the Bharat actor herself is a fitness freak and propagates a healthy lifestyle on social media.

Not so long ago, Krishna Shroff also addressed the rumours about Tiger and Disha's live-in relationship amid the nationwide lockdown, in an interview with a leading entertainment daily. Setting the record straight, sister Shroff stated that they are not living-in together but it is just that Disha lives close by, so they go grocery shopping together. Furthermore, speaking about their friendship, Krisha said the duo has been friends for ages and the three of them are connected over fitness.

Spilling the beans about her brother's usual behaviour, she said the Baaghi 3 actor is a loner and she feels that Disha is a cool girl if her brother is spending time with her. On the other hand, Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff also recently tried their hands at making super fun TikTok videos as well.

(Image credit: Disha Patani and Krishna Shroff Instagram)

