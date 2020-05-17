Tiger Shroff flaunts his acrobatic skills in this throwback video amid lockdown. Watch

One of the Bollywood's most phenomenal actor and dancer Tiger Shroff may be at home with his family amidst the Coronavirus lockdown but is treating his fans with stunning BTS pictures and videos from his earlier shooting sets. Not only this, but the actor has also been showcasing his dancing skills and sharing some unique workout styles which have become a hit among fans. Recently, the War actor flaunted some of his acrobatic moves in his recent post which will leave his fans awestruck after watching it.

Tiger Shroff flaunts his acrobatic skills

Tiger Shroff took to his Instagram page and shared an intriguing video where he can be seen showing off his acrobatic skills in style. The Baaghi 3 actor shows off his stunning moves where he is seen flipping high up in the air. The video where the actor just berforms the breath-taking stunts has left the frenzy fans of the star awestruck.

While sharing the clip, he wrote, "Haven’t felt the air up there in ages." Apart from this, the actor even shared a slow-motion video of him doing the front flip with such ease that his fans are just going crazy over him. While sharing the throwback video, the Student Of The Year 2 actor also mentioned how much he is missing on doing the stunts on sets due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Tiger had even shared a BTS action rehearsal video from War on his Instagram story. In the video, Tiger along with a stunt master is seen practicing an action scene from the much-appreciated film which also starred ace actor Hrithik Roshan. The video starts with Tiger showing off his flip and ends up with him ready to shoot for a sequence. Sometime back, the actor also shared a video on his Instagram where he can be seen giving major fitness goal challenges while hitting the gym and challenging his limits. The way Tiger was flaunting his chiseled body while excercising, his fans could not control their emotions over the video

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in Baaghi 3 opposite Shraddha Kapoor, could not fair well in terms of numbers at the box office. The film managed to rake in Rs 93 crores. Next, Tiger will be seen in the sequel of his debut film Heropanti. It will be released on July 16, 2021.

