Ayub Khan Turns 53; Take A Look At 10 TV Shows The Actor Was Part Of

Ayub Khan, who is a popular face in Hindi cinema and the television industry, celebrates his 53rd birthday on February 23, 2021. The has played significant roles in Bollywood movies like Gangajal, LOC, Mela and Dil Chahta Hai. Ayub Khan is known for being a versatile and for his impressive movies and shows that he has performed in across his wide career.

Who is Ayub Khan?

For the uninitiated, Ayub is the nephew of veteran Dilip Kumar and is the offspring of Nasir Khan and Begum Para who was an in the 1950s'. He made his Bollywood debut with the film Mashooq in 1992. Since it's Ayub Khan's birthday today, let's take a look at 10 of his popular television serials.

Ayub Khan's TV Shows

1 Uttaran

Ayub Khan is known for his role in the popular Colors TV series Uttaran. He played the role of Jogi Thakur in the hit series. Ayub Khan's role as Jogi has won him various awards like Zee Gold Award for ‘Best Supporting Male Critics’, 2010, Apsara Award for ‘Best in a Series’, 2010, Indian Telly Award for 'Best Supporting Male Popular’, 2010, Indian Television Academy Award for Best Supporting, 2011 Apsara Award for ‘Best Ensemble Cast’ and 2011 Zee Gold Award for ‘Best Supporting Male Popular’.

2 Ek Hasina Thi

Ayub Khan's role as Rajnath Goenka in the hit crime thriller Ek Hasina Thi was loved by the audience. He essayed the role of a rich businessman who will do anything to save his son from going to jail was very convincing.

3 Shakti

Ayub Khan plays the role of Maninder Singh in the superhit show Shakti on Colors. Maninder is a typical Punjabi guy who wants a son and tries to bury his newborn daughter but gets caught by his wife. The show is still running and has managed to carve a niche for itself.

4 Sahib Biwi Gulam

Ayub Khan played the role of Chote Babu alongside Bollywood Raveena Tandon in this 2003 television series. The story was based on the 1953 Bengali novel 'Saheb Bibi Golam.'

5 Kasshish

Ayub Khan played the role of one of the lead protagonist named Anand in the television serial Kasshish. The show revolves around the journey of married couples whose relationship falls apart when Anand cheats on his wife with another woman.

6 Zindagi Abhi Baki Hai Mere Ghost

Ayub Khan played the role of the antagonist, Keith Adams, in the horror-comedy series Zindagi Abhi Baki Hai Mere Ghost. The story revolves around a family of ghosts who haunt a deserted in Goa wanting revenge from Mr Dcosta who has killed them but later come to know that it is Keith Adams who had murdered them.

7 Karishma - The Miracles of Destiny

In Karishma - The Miracle of Destiny, Ayub Khan plays the role of Sameer who schemes with his brother Jai and tries to kill his mother, Devyani for money and wealth.

8 India Calling

India Calling is a love story that takes place in a call centre called India Calling. Ayub Khan plays the role of Mr Khanna who is the brother of the lead Aditya who owns the call centre.

9 Ek Tha Rusty

In this television series, adapted by Ruskin Bond's Rusty book series, Ayub Khan plays the role of Inspector Keemat Lal and appears in the second and third season of the television show.

10 Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Ayub Khan is currently seen in the serial Ranju Ki Betiyaan, in which he plays the role of a father who abandons his four daughters when they are very young. The story revolves around Ranju a single mother who singlehandedly takes care of her daughters and raises them to be empowering women after her husband leaves her to fend for herself.

