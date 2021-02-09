Did You Know Before Entering Bollywood, Amrita Singh Was A Belly Dancer?

Bollywood actor Amrita Singh turns 63 today on February 9. The actor who made her debut with Betaab became extremely popular in the 80s for several other films. Did you know, she was a belly dancer before entering Bollywood? On the occasion of Amrita Singh's birthday, here are some lesser-known facts about the 2 States actor.

Did you know Amrita Singh was a belly dancer?

She was born in Hadali in a Punjabi Muslim family. Amrita Singh's family had some renowned names such as her father army officer Shivinder Singh Virk, actor Ayub Khan and late novelist Kushwant Singh. She is the great-niece of the writer and the cousin of Ayub. Her family always supported her in all her endeavours. Before entering Bollywood, the actor was a belly dancer. She learnt belly dancing and even did a few stage shows. She made her Bollywood debut with Betaab starring Sunny Deol which received a huge response from the audience.

Amrita Singh trivia

After Betaab, there was no stopping for the actor. Amrita made a good pair with Sunny Deol and she later went on to do Mard and Saaheb in 1985 and later some successful films like Chameli ki Shaadi, Naam, Khudgarz and Waaris. She also made a great pair with Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan and their chemistry was spoken about in several films. According to India TV, Amrita had several relationships before getting married to Saif. She was rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol and Vinod Khanna which her mother did not approve of. She was also engaged to cricketer Ravi Shastri but they broke off after they realised they weren't compatible enough.

In 1991, Amrita married Saif Ali Khan, who was twelve years younger than her. She converted herself into Islam and got married to him in an Islamic wedding. After 13 years of marriage and two children, Sara and Ibrahim, the couple decided to take a divorce. After her children, Amrita Singh's family became her major priority and she gave up her acting career for a few years and was seen in films after every 2-3 years. She got a big break with Arjun Kapoor's film 2 States as Kavita Malhotra and even received a Filmfare nomination for the best-supporting actress. She was last seen in Amitabh Bachchan's Badla as Rani Kaur and received yet another nomination for the film.

