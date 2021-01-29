Shubham Tiwari Joins The Cast Of 'Ranju Ki Betiyaan'; Talks About Playing A Negative Role

Ranju Ki Betiyaan is an upcoming family drama starring Reena Kapoor as Ranju and Ayub Khan in the lead roles. The show will mark Reena Kapoor's comeback on television. Produced under the banner of Rashmi Sharma Productions the show is expected to launch in February on Dangal TV. Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast also includes actors Ayub Khan, Deepshika Nagpal and Roopal Tyagi in pivotal roles. Ranju Ki Betiyaan plot revolves around the story of Ranju and her four daughters and how they face each challenge together. The show will depict the beautiful relationship between a mother and her daughters. Actor Shubham Tiwari is all set to join the Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast, here's what he has to say about his new character.

Shubham Tiwari joins cast of Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Speaking about his character, Shubham shared his excitement with a PR source and said that the show is very different and has a very strong narrative. He added that it is the first time that he will be playing an antagonist and more than that, he is excited to get an opportunity to work with Ayub Khan, Deepshika and Reena. These stars have been in the industry for a long time and he has watched them on TV.

Shubham Tiwari also said, "I am really looking forward to working with them. Given the vast setting of the show, I am already expecting this to be challenging, but I’m sure with the guidance of the team and such wonderful and experienced co-stars, it is going to be a smooth ride. I’m quite excited about my role and can’t wait for the show to launch. I’m sure the viewers will love the story.”

Shubham will be seen portraying a grey character named Gullu, on the show. His character is expected to bring some interesting twists in the storyline of Ranju Ki Betiyaan. He is confident enough that the audience will be eager to see his performance on screen and is ready to match their expectations.

