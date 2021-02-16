Reena Kapoor Shares Ranju Ki Betiyaan Has Given Her The Character She Was Craving For

Ranju Ki Betiyaan premiered on February 15 on Dangal TV. The show is produced under Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and is all set to take the audience on a journey filled with emotions, empathy and introspection. Lead actor Reena Kapoor talked about her character and her comeback on the television in a recent interaction. Read further to know what the actor had to say about working on the set of Ranju Ki Betiyan.

Reena Kapoor talks about her character on Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Television actor Reena Kapoor is popularly known for her roles in shows like Kise Apna Kahein, Dekho Magar Pyaar Se, Badi Devrani, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and RadhaKrishn. The actor was last seen in RadhaKrishn in 2019 and made her comeback with Ranju ki Betiyaan. The promos are extremely exciting and the content of the show is so different that even the actors couldn't think of declining the offer.

Actor Reena Kapoor will be seen playing a titular role of Ranju and shared why she chose this show for her comeback. Reena said, "The show has so much depth, drama, and emotion that I had been craving for something like this. I wanted a character that I enjoy playing and look forward to coming on the shoot. I want to be excited about what I am doing and finally, I have gotten a beautiful story after a long break." She added that Ranju Ki Betiyaan has given her the character she was always craving for. "It has given me a chance to explore my potential and I am surprising myself with it. So, it is like a journey of searching for my own self,” she shared.

More about Ranju Ki Betiyaan

Ranju Ki Betiyaan cast also features actors like Ayub Khan and Deepshikha Nagpal and is all set to narrate a path-breaking story to the audience. The Ranju Ki Betiyaan plot revolves around a wife who couldn't give her husband an heir to the family. She raises her 4 daughters herself as her husband decides to leave her. The show is on equality for women and the bonding between the mother and her daughters.

