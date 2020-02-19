Ayushmann And Jitendra Reveal How Many Retakes Were Involved For Their Kiss Scene

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is set to hit the screens on February 21, 2020. It revolves around the taboo that comes in the country regarding the LGBTQ community. The film has also been making headlines due to the two male leads sharing a kiss on-screen. Fans did not see the kiss coming and quickly went gaga over it. Both the actors, Ayushmann and Jitendra Kumar were highly praised for their roles.

Ayushmann and Jitendra reveal how many retakes their kissing scene took

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

In the trailer of the film, the duo was seen sharing a kiss on-screen in a wedding festivities scene. Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar came together to interview with a leading portal. When playing the rapid-fire round, the Kota Factory actor was asked how many retakes he had to do with Ayushmann for their kissing scene from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor revealed that they had to the scene had three retakes.

Jitendra was also quizzed about what would less harrowing for him, to find out his wife was a lesbian or that his wife was bi-sexual. He quickly responded saying that he thinks that it was less harrowing if he found out that his wife was a lesbian. He was also asked if he was ever mistaken for gay by people.

He told the portal that it has happened a lot of times. He also shared a tale from when he worked at Bangalore and revealed that one of the HR from his company was gay and confessed his feelings for him when Kumar was leaving the job.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Gives Couple Goals This Valentine's Day; See Pics

For the unversed, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo, and Gajraj Rao. The film is a comedy-drama that narrates the love story between two male characters played by Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar. The film aims to deliver a crucial message regarding homosexuality and also tackles the issue of homophobia in the country.

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhaan Gets A U/A Certificate

ALSO READ | Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Romance In Train In 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' Post

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.