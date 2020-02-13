Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar Want To Celebrate Kiss Day But There's A Hurdle; Watch

Lovers around the world are gearing up for Valentine’s Day to be celebrated on Friday. But it is not just about the day of love, as couples usually love to indulge in various activities in the week before, termed Valentine’s Week, with special events like Rose Day, Teddy Day and more. On Thursday, as Kiss Day was celebrated around the world, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s plans to join in, however, did not meet the desired results.

The makers of the movie unveiled a special video on Thursday. Ayushmann and Jitender, who play a gay couple in the movie, are seen along with Gajraj Rao, who plays the former’s father in the film, in the video. Just like his character’s objection to their relationship in the film, here too, he plays spoilsport as the couple wants to get intimate. While in the trailer, the duo is seen locking lips, here they are not even allowed to come close.

Be it destroying Ayushmann’s flying kiss, or trying his best to block the duo from holding hands, Rao succeeds in spoiling the party for them on the special day.

It’d be interesting to see what plans Ayushmann and Jitender have on Valentine’s Day on Thursday and if someone comes forward to spoil it for them again.

Watch the video:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan, that involves the quirky situations around a gay couple, is the second installment after Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, that dealt with erectile dysfunction.

The movie also stars Neena Gupta, among others. The comedy, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, hits the theatres on February 21.

