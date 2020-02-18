Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar romance in train in 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' post 

Ayushmann Khurrana is one such actor in the film industry who sets a new benchmark with whatever role he takes up. His upcoming movie titled Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan opposite Jitendra Kumar has been creating headlines with its intriguing plot based on same-sex love.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan has received a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). As the movie is inching closer to its release date, on Tuesday morning, Ayushmann treated his fans with yet another still from Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar’s 'train wala pyaar'

Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar are leaving no stone unturned in promoting Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The duo recently celebrated 'World Radio Day' together and was looking no-less than a couple. Donning colour co-ordinated outfits, the duo's electrifying entry at the venue resembled the iconic Jai-Veeru pose from the legendary movie Sholay.

Once again on Tuesday, Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram a share a new still from the film that has taken the internet by storm. In the picture, the duo can be seen romancing in a train as Ayushmann leans on Jitendra. Not to miss the caption that will set your heart racing. Ayushmann says, 'Train waala pyaar. 🧡 Is pyaar ke liye ab hindustan ko train karenge. 🤞 jeetega pyaar seh parivaar'. Take a look.

While interacting with an entertainment portal, Khurrana revealed that Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan will take the audience on a fun ride while focussing on the right message. Ayushmann also revealed that he was sold with Anand L Rai and Hitesh Kewalya's vision of a quintessential Bollywood movie.

The film aims to spread the message of love. However, the Dream Girl fame actor also added that it is not an in-depth story on same-sex relationships. The movie is set to release on Friday, February 21.

