Ayushmann Khurrana & Jitendra Kumar's Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan Gets A U/A Certificate

Ayushmann Khurrana is set to jazz up the screens of India along with Jitendra Kumar in the new movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan. New development with regards to the movie is that it has received a U/A certificate by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). This is good news for the makers of the film.

"CBFC ne jeetaya pyaar!"

Color Yellow Productions, under which the movie is being published, has shared this good news with the fans. The production house tweeted a picture of the entire cast with the U/A certificate. In the caption of the post, they wrote the Central Board of Film Certification has made sure that love wins. They also tagged all the star cast of the film. Check it out below:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan stars Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Manurishi Chaddha, Sunita Rajwar, Maanvi Gagroo, Pankhuri Awasthy, and Neeraj Singh in pivotal roles. It is directed by Hitesh Kewalya. It is produced by Aanand L. Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma, and Krishan Kumar.

Ayushmann Khurrana, talking to an entertainment website, said that the movie is an out-and-out entertainer and gives the right message. The movie cannot be called a serious, message-oriented film when it is not. He talked about how the movie is hilarious and that it also provides slapstick with a message.

Ayushmann also revealed that he was sold with Anand L. Rai and Hitesh Kewalya's vision of a quintessential Bollywood movie. He said that they wanted to entertain India and that everyone should expect the same. Khurrana also added that it is not an in-depth story on same-sex relationships.

Image Courtesy: Color Yellow Productions Instagram

