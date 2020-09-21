Ayushmann Khurrana Thanks All His Directors On The Occasion Of World Gratitude Day

Ayushmann Khurrana had a beautiful way to ring in World Gratitude Day on his social media recently. He went on to thank all the directors of his movies till now in a heartwarming post to celebrate the day. The actor went on to share his pictures with all his directors in the post as he expressed his gratitude to them.

Ayushmann Khurrana all thanks for his directors

Ayushmann shared a picture with Shoojit Sircar from the sets of their movie Gulabo Sitabo which also had megastar Amitabh Bachchan who was his co-star from the movie. The actor also thanked the filmmaker for directing his debut flick Vicky Donor. The actor then went on to thank filmmaker Hitesh Kewalya who was the director of his movie, Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhaan.

The two can be seen posing along with trade analyst Taran Adarsh in the picture shared by the actor. Ayushmann then thanked his Bala director Amar Kaushik. He shared a picture which also had his co-star from the movie, Bhumi Pednekar.

Ayushmann then shared a picture with his Dream Girl director Raaj Shaandilya, expressing his gratitude to him. The actor then went on to share a picture with filmmaker Anubhav Sinha who directed his film, Article 15. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Ayushmann Khurrana expresses gratitude for Sriram Raghavan

Ayushmann then shared a lovely selfie with director Amit Sharma who helmed his movie, Badhaai Ho. He then shared a picture with director Sriram Raghavan with whom he delivered the critically-acclaimed movie, Andhadhun. Ayushmann then expressed his gratitude to RS Prasanna who directed him in the movie, Shubh Mangal Savdhaan.

The actor then thanked filmmaker Ashwini Iyer Tiwary who directed him in the movie, Bareilly Ki Barfi. The actor then shared a picture with Akshay Roy who directed him in Meri Pyaari Bindu. The picture also had his co-star from the movie, Parineeti Chopra.

He also thanked his Dum Laga Ke Haisha director, Sharat Katariya by sharing a picture with him along with his co-star Bhumi. He also thanked his Hawaizaada director, Vibhu Puri. Apart from that, Ayushmann expressed gratitude to Nupur Asthana for directing Bewakoofiyan. Lastly, the actor thanked director Rohan Sippy for directing his movie, Nautanki Saala.

