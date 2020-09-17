Did You Know Ayushmann Khurrana And David Beckham Have This Thing In Common?

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the highest-paid actors of Bollywood and has been achieving milestones every passing year. The actor is known to send out social messages through his quirky scripts. Apart from spreading social messages, the actor is also engaged towards work directed at the development of the country. Ayushmann Khurrana has been approached by UNICEF India, as a celebrity advocate for promoting rights #ForEveryChild. While the actor will be supporting and working for the social cause in India, football player David Beckham works on this campaign globally.

DYK Ayushmannn Khurrana and David Beckham have this in common?

According to reports by FilmFare.com, Ayushmann Khurrana is very pleased to partner with UNICEF as a celebrity advocate. He said that he believes everyone deserves the best start in life. As he watches his children play in the safety and happiness of his home, it leaves him thinking about the children who never experience a safe childhood and grow up with violence at home or outside. David Beckham, on the other hand, has been promoting this cause since 2015.

With UNICEF, Ayushmann Khurrana looks forward to supporting the rights of the most vulnerable children so they can grow up happier, healthier educated citizens in a nurturing environment which is free from violence. Ayushmann Khurrana also shared the news with his fans on social media, sharing that he was proud to be the celebrity advocate for Unicef India, to bring much-needed attention to end violence against children. Dr Yasmin Ali Haque, the Indian representative of UNICEF said that she was proud to announce Ayushmann Khurrana as their advocate. She said that he is an actor who challenges his boundaries and now he is ready to challenge everyone to ensure every child had a safe and bright future.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Gulabo Sitabo, alongside actor Amitabh Bachchan. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film was initially supposed to release in theatres but got an OTT release due to the Pandemic. Ayushmann Khurrana was praised for his performance as Baankey in Gulabo Sitabo. The film followed the story of two men who get into the competition of one-upmanship.

