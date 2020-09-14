Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Quiz: Match The Actor's Movies With Their Plotlines

Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in Bollywood in 2012, with his role in the film, Vicky Donor, alongside Yami Gautam. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie was a massive hit. After this, he was roped in for back-to-back films like Nautanki Saala!, Bewakoofiyaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others.

Ayushmann Khurrana rose to prominence with movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a quiz based on Ayushmann Khurrana's movies and their plot lines.

Can you guess these Ayushmann Khurrana movies based on their lead stories?

1. A man is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm, where he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic.

Badhai Ho

Vicky Donor

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Bewakoofiyan

2. A free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets an author and his friend.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Andhadhun

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Nautanki Saala

3. A successful writer stuck with writers’ block, returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story.

Bewakoofiyan

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Nautanki Saala

Meri Pyaari Bindu

4. Two boys who go on a journey to challenge societal norms and wish to have a happy ending for their love story.

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Hawaizaada

Nautanki Saala

5. The story of a boy who gets embarrassed after he finds out his mom is pregnant.

Dream Girl

Gulabo Sitabo

Bala

Badhai Ho

6. A series of mysterious events change the life of a blind pianist, who must now report a crime that he should technically know nothing of.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bala

Andhadhun

Bareilly Ki Barfi

7. An upright police officer sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination in the rural areas of India.

Hawaizaada

Article 15

Nautanki Saala

Vicky Donor

8. A boy changes his identity to a female to earn money. Later, everyone gets obsessed with his female identity while he chases his love.

Dream Girl

Gulabo Sitabo

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Bareilly Ki Barfi

9. The tale of a soon-to-be-married couple in which the man named Mudit Sharma faces the problem of erectile dysfunction and deals with his fiance Sugandha and her family who are eagerly waiting for their daughter's marriage.

Bala

Article 15

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

Meri Pyaari Bindu

10. A school dropout who later becomes a scientist and is credited with having constructed India’s first unmanned plane.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Andhadhun

Hawaizaada

Ayushmann Khurrana movie quiz

Vicky Donor

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Meri Pyaari Bindu

Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan

Badhai Ho

Andhadun

Article 15

Dream Girl

Shubh Mangal Savdhan

Hawaizaada

