Ayushmann Khurrana Movie Quiz: Match The Actor's Movies With Their Plotlines

Ayushmann Khurrana debuted in Bollywood in 2012, with his role in the film, Vicky Donor, alongside Yami Gautam. Helmed by Shoojit Sircar, the movie was a massive hit. After this, he was roped in for back-to-back films like Nautanki Saala!, Bewakoofiyaan, Dum Laga Ke Haisha among others.
Ayushmann Khurrana rose to prominence with movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Badhai Ho, Dream Girl and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. On the occasion of his birthday, here is a quiz based on Ayushmann Khurrana's movies and their plot lines.
Can you guess these Ayushmann Khurrana movies based on their lead stories?
1. A man is brought in by an infertility doctor to supply him with his sperm, where he becomes the biggest sperm donor for his clinic.
- Badhai Ho
- Vicky Donor
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
- Bewakoofiyan
2. A free-spirited young girl who lives life on her own terms and refuses to be pressured into getting married. Her life takes a shift when she meets an author and his friend.
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Andhadhun
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
- Nautanki Saala
3. A successful writer stuck with writers’ block, returns to his roots to write an old-fashioned love story.
- Bewakoofiyan
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Nautanki Saala
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
4. Two boys who go on a journey to challenge societal norms and wish to have a happy ending for their love story.
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
- Hawaizaada
- Nautanki Saala
5. The story of a boy who gets embarrassed after he finds out his mom is pregnant.
- Dream Girl
- Gulabo Sitabo
- Bala
- Badhai Ho
6. A series of mysterious events change the life of a blind pianist, who must now report a crime that he should technically know nothing of.
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Bala
- Andhadhun
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
7. An upright police officer sets out on a crusade against violent caste-based crimes and discrimination in the rural areas of India.
- Hawaizaada
- Article 15
- Nautanki Saala
- Vicky Donor
8. A boy changes his identity to a female to earn money. Later, everyone gets obsessed with his female identity while he chases his love.
- Dream Girl
- Gulabo Sitabo
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
9. The tale of a soon-to-be-married couple in which the man named Mudit Sharma faces the problem of erectile dysfunction and deals with his fiance Sugandha and her family who are eagerly waiting for their daughter's marriage.
- Bala
- Article 15
- Shubh Mangal Saavdhan
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
10. A school dropout who later becomes a scientist and is credited with having constructed India’s first unmanned plane.
- Dum Laga Ke Haisha
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Andhadhun
- Hawaizaada
Ayushmann Khurrana movie quiz
- Vicky Donor
- Bareilly Ki Barfi
- Meri Pyaari Bindu
- Shubh Mangal Zyada Savdhan
- Badhai Ho
- Andhadun
- Article 15
- Dream Girl
- Shubh Mangal Savdhan
- Hawaizaada
