Ayushmann Khurrana Almost Played The Role Of Diljit Dosanjh's Character In Udta Punjab?

In a recent revelation, it was known that Ayushmann Khurrana was reportedly going to essay the role of Diljit Dosanjh’s character in the 2016 hit film Udta Punjab. The film which saw Diljit Dosanjh in Sartaj Singh’s was inspired by real-life events in the State of Punjab. It was also the film which recognized Diljit’s acting potential.

Ayushmann in Udta Punjab

In an interview, many actors like Shahid Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna, Vijay Varma, Ranveer Singh and the celebs in discussion, Ayushmann Khurrana, were asked about the roles and films that they would have loved to essay or missed out to play. To which, Shahid Kapoor answered that he was inspired by Ranveer Singh’s character in Gully Boy and would love to play a similar struggling rapper. He also adored the characters from the film Dil Chahta Hai. In the same interview, Shahid also appreciated the choice of roles that Ayushmann Khurrana has made over the years. To this Ayushmann Khurrana, added that he, in fact, was supposed to play the character of Sartaj Singh essayed by Diljit in Udta Punjab. However, he did not receive a confirmation call and the role later went to Diljit instead. Ayushmann Khurrana, however, appreciated Diljit’s work in the film but also mentioned that he was a bit heartbroken about not playing the role.

Udta Punjab was Diljit’s career-making film. Furthermore, his role in the Abhishek Chaubey directorial was appreciated by fans and critics alike. Udta Punjab was a black comedy crime drama that portrayed excellent storyline with lead roles of Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan and many more. While the film was a Box Office hit, it also raised questions about the drug abuse in Punjab’s micro households.

