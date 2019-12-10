Ayushmann Khurrana's Transformation Will Leave You In Shock; This 2002 Picture Is Proof

Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor who has spent just 7 years in Bollywood, has become the man of the moment. We all know how successful he is from his debut in MTV Roadies. Up until his last movie, Bala, the actor has got huge back-to-back success on his films. Ayushmann has been on top of the charts for a long time now. His movies like Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15, Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Dream Girl, and Bala have been loved by the masses. The National Award-winning star has evolved from making movies like Vicky Donor to movies like Article 15. Over the years, his looks have also evolved. Take a look at Ayushmann’s photo to see how he has evolved over the years.

Ayushmann Khurrana's evolution

This image is from the year 2002. We can see Ayushmann Khurrana in the extreme right of the picture. In this picture, we can see him in a red T-shirt and is seen in frameless glasses. He looks skinny in the picture.

In this picture, we can see Ayushmann Khuranna with Rannvijay. This photo is from the year 2004 while he was in completing tasks on Roadies 2. In this picture, we can see Ayushmann in a pink t-shirt with a red lining on the collar and sleeves. He has gained a lot of muscle mass and does not look skinny in 2004. He also changed his hairstyle and kept longer hair than before. He won Roadies 2, which turned out to be the kickstarter of his career.

This picture is from the year 2013. It was one year after his first film debut. In this picture, we can see him in a grey T-shirt with an ‘A’ written on it. He is also wearing blue denim and a blue watch. He has very long hair in the picture. His hair had curls, which was a change in his style.

This picture is from December 2019. He is seen in a black sweatshirt and black denim. He is seen in much better shape than his 2013 self. Ayushmann’s hair in the picture is in a perfect comb-over while his side hair is an undercut fade and he has a trimmed full beard. Over the years, Ayushmann has changed many looks and has always managed to make his fans fawn over all of them.

