Ayushmann Khurrana's Latest Instagram Post Shows How Humble The 'Bala' Star Is

Ayushmann Khurrana, an actor who has just spent 7 years in Bollywood so far, has become the man of the moment. We all know how successful he is; from his debut in MTV Roadies to his last movie Bala, the actor has got huge back-to-back successes. Ayushmann has been on the top of the charts for a long time now. His movies like Badhaai Ho, Andhadhun, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Article 15, Dream Girl, and Bala have been loved by the masses. The National Award-winning star took to his Instagram to share a post with a life lesson. Here is what he shared:

Ayushmann Khurrana says "Par kya farq padhta hai" on his Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a post where he is seen in a black sweatshirt and black denim. He captioned the picture by writing “Kuch kehne ke liye hai nahi waise. Night shift hai isliye late post kar raha hoon. Meri digital team ka kehna hai ki abhi post karne se traction kam aayegi. Par kya farq padhta hai. 🖤” In this post, Ayushmann expressed that he is working late and he has nothing to do. Ayushmann added that his digital team emphasizes on not to post so late at night, as the post will not get traction, he did upload it because he felt like doing so.

This shows the simplicity with which Ayushmann Khurrana lives. It is one of the factors that differentiates Ayushmann from the rest of the stars. The caption will sure to win your heart too. He is at the peak of his career, and after the success of Bala, he has completed a streak of six-hit movies.

