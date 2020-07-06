Ayushmann Khurrana & Aparshakti Khurana's Net Worth Proves That They Are Ruling Bollywood

Considered as the King Midas of the current generation, Ayushmann Khurrana has been delivering back-to-back blockbuster movies. Meanwhile, his brother, Aparshakti Khurrana, too, has been echoing the same tunes, as his recent releases have won him plaudits. Here is a look at Ayushmann and Aparshakti’s combined net worth. Read more details here.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s net worth:

Ayushmann Khurrana made a stellar debut in the Hindi Film Industry with John Abraham-bankrolled film, Vicky Donor. However, the actor’s claim to fame was the 2019 blockbuster film, Andhadun. Since then, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered nearly six blockbuster films in a row.

As of 2020, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be a whopping $9 Million USD, which converts to â‚¹ 67,20,52,950. If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana charges â‚¹2-3 Crores per film. Reports state that the actor owns a palatial house in Mumbai in Windsor Grande, Andheri and has Audi A6 & BMW 5 Series in his collection.

Aparshakti Khurrana’s net worth:

Aparshakti Khurrana shot to prominence with his breakthrough role in Aamir Khan’s Dangal. Since then, the actor has been a part of some widely-acclaimed films like Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Street Dancer 3D. As per reports, the actor’s net worth is estimated to be $1-$5 Million USD, which ranges from â‚¹7,46,82,550 to â‚¹37,33,62,750. (â‚¹37.33 crores)

So, the combined net worth of Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurrana is an estimate of â‚¹ 1,04,54,15,700 (â‚¹104.5 crores)

On the professional front-

Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in the leading roles, Gulabo Sitabo follows the story of two men, who get caught up in a game of upmanship, as each one starts attracting other members to their clan with an agenda of his own. It's helmed by Shoojit Sircar. Gulabo Sitabo released on Amazon Prime Videos on June 12, 2020.

The actor was also appreciated for his performance in the much-acclaimed film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, the movie chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer marks Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre.

If the reports are to be believed, Ayushmann Khurrana will be next seen in the much-loved film, Toolsidas Junior with actor Alaya F. Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana will be next seen in Mr Lele, which also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Varun Dhawan in the leading roles. The actor will be seen in the upcoming film, Iskool Bag.

(Image credits: Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurrana Instagram)

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

