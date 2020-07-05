Ayushmann & Aparshakti Khurana Win The Internet With Their Hilarious Childhood Game; Watch

If you thought the Khurrana brothers are powerhouses of talent only in their onscreen performances, think again. The super hilarious video shared by Aparshakti Khurana has him doing the famous 'Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo' with elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana but with a twist. He captioned the video, captured by his sister-in-law Tahira Kashyap, "If Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo was one of the categories of Olympic Games.....Innn 2 ladkon ka medal pakka tha🤪". We agree!



Dangal actor Aparshakti Khurana added that their personalized rendition of the game is called 'Aam Lelo Selam Saali' and it honestly sounds funnier that way. He wrote, "PS- some people call it Aao Milo Shilo Shaalo in bachpan but we always called it Aam Lelo Selam Saali🙈".

Watch video:

Fans of both the actors have showered the post with their likes and comments especially for the major sibling goals that the adorable duo has set for everyone. The hilarious video was also praised by Ayushmann and Aparshakti's previous co-star Bhumi Pednekar who noticed their father's expression in the video and wrote, "Uncles expression behind is priceless ❤️"

Aparshakti had recently shared another memory from his childhood by posting an adorably cute picture of himself from when he was a young boy. The actor is known for the quirky and witty captions in his social media updates. He had captioned the post, "#throwback to the time when my biggest comeback was “jo bolta hai wo hi hota hai”.

Have a look:

On the work front

Aparshakti Khurana was last seen on the big-screen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D along with actors Varun Dhawan, Shraddha Kapoor and Nora Fatehi. The actor will next be seen in Tamilvannan’s The Great Man, starring Amitabh Bachchan as the lead character. Aparshakti Khurana will also be seen in Aditya Bharadwaj’s Iskool Bag, that is currently in its pre-production stage.

Ayushmann Khurrana has had two major releases this year, Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan and Gulabo Sitabo, both of which were received well by the audiences. The actor has not announced any further projects until now and has been practicing self-isolation along with his family in Mumbai.

