Aparshakti Khurana Shares A Throwback Video With Humorous Caption; Check Out

Amid coronavirus pandemic, with everything put to a halt and shootings being stalled, several Bollywood stars are sharing several throwback pictures to spread positivity. Certain celebrities are eagerly waiting for the lockdown to get lifted and things to become normal again. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Aparshakti Khurana shared a funny video on social media where he can be seen taking requests from people for post-COVID-19 parties booking to book the Khurana brothers.

Aparshakti Khurana shares a video on social media

Aparshakti Khurana took to his Instagram page and shared a hilarious throwback video where he can be seen playing dhol with his actor brother Ayushmann at a party. Both the talented brothers can be seen enthralling the audience with their skills and keeping them entertained. Aparshakti left everyone in splits with his humorous caption where he asked their friends to pre-book the two for post-COVID-19 parties.

After watching the video, several friends of the two from the industry shared their hilarious take on the video and poured in their love for the two. Singer Harshdeep Kaun was the first one to leave a funny comment and wrote that she is also looking for people who can also sit on the dhol and dance at the parties. Ayushmann’s wife, Tahira and Huma Qureshi also poured in their love for the post with heart-shaped emoticons. Apart from the stars, the fans of the two actors appreciated their skills and also praised them for being an all-rounder. One of the fans wrote that the two stars have set the mood high of the party, another user expressed his love for the two stars while the third user called them the “best brother duo.”

This is not the first time that the actor shared a hilarious post, sometime back, the actor held an Instagram live session where he grooved to High Heels Te Nache while wearing his wife’s Aakriti Ahuja’s heels. Aparshakti Khurana is known for his free-spirited personality and his knack for entertaining fans. During his recent live session on Instagram, Aparshakti Khurana was challenged by fellow actor Arjun Kapoor, who asked him to dance off to his popular song, High Heels Te Nache. Aparshakti Khurana accepted Arjun Kapoor's challenge without a moment’s hesitation and went off-screen to don his wife’s high heels.

