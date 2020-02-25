Ayushmann Khurrana And Bhumi Pednekar Spill Each Other’s Secrets In Interviews

Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. In this film, Bhumi Pednekar made a cameo appearance which was loved by fans. The duo has worked together in several films like Dum Laga Ke Haisha, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, and Bala and also seem to be the best of friends off-screen. This BFF duo has appeared on several interviews together where they shared a lot of secrets about each other. Here is what both Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar had to say about one another.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar about their intimate lives

While on a talk show, Ayushmann was asked by the host about how much he has gone without sex to which he hilariously replied by saying "outdoors". When the host asked the same question to Bhumi Pednekar, Ayushmann took charge and said one hour, after which Bhumi Pednekar told him to not answer her questions.

Ayushmann’s fun advice to the people who want to date Bhumi

After this, the host asked Ayushmann Khurrana if he had advice for the people who want to date Bhumi. To which he expressed that Bhumi is a pro. He also added that the key to date her is to be patient in bed. which Bhumi Pednekar agreed with Ayushmann by saying that she likes it slow and romantic.

Bhumi Pednekar on being a singer

In a different interview, Bhumi was asked whether she is a singer. After listing to this question, Ayushmann started to giggle and expressed that he does not know about it but his expressions said otherwise.

Bhumi said that Ayushmann will not be able to handle her skill, which just a subtle way of Bhumi saying that she is not a skilled singer like a she is an actor. Bhumi also added that the people who don’t know to sing should not do it.

Bhumi Pednekar and Ayushmann Khurrana on having a supernatural encounter

During an interview for their film Bala, Ayushmann revealed how he had a supernatural encounter while he was in a palace. Ayushmann added that he someone stared knocking continuously and the knocks came from the wardrobe. Ayushmann then opened the wardrobe. After seeing that no one is in the wardrobe, he was baffled. Listening to this, Bhumi got scared. Bhumi looked so sacred that she showed her weakness of how she is was sacred of supernatural things.

(Image Credits: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram)

