Ayushmann Khurrana Reveals He Used To Sing In Trains During College Times; Find Out Why

It seems like Ayushmann Khurrana is the current ‘King Midas’ of Bollywood, as the actor’s recent releases have worked like magic on the audience and have also minted in the moolah at the box office. Ayushmann, who has given nearly six blockbuster films in a row, is charming the audience with his new film, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan in theatres.

Apart from proving his stellar acting prowess, he has time and again showed off his singing talent and has received appreciation for the same. Recently, Ayushmann revealed that he showcased his singing talent even on long train journeys. Here are the details.

In an interview with a leading daily, the actor revealed that when he travelled for tours of his theatre shows, his singing talent would earn him enough money enough to sponsor himself a Goa trip. Adding to the same, Khurrana joked about how his train journeys have made him a trained singer.

Ayushmann, who dipped his toes in Bollywood with John Abraham’s Vicky Donor, has worked in theatres for a long time. During his college days, he was the founding member of DAV College's Aaghaaz and Manchtantra, which are active theatre groups in Chandigarh.

Furthermore, the actor spoke about his journey in Bollywood and different types of cinemas being made in India. Sharing his thoughts on nepotism, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that while star kids have to live up to the benchmarks set by their parents, actors with no 'filmy' background have much-lesser pressure.

All about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in the leading roles, chronicles the story of two homosexual men's journey, as they fight for their rights in the society. The much-anticipated comedy entertainer will mark Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar's first venture in the genre. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan brings back the Badhai Ho trio, Ayushmann Khurrana, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta once again onscreen.

