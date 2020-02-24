Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About Rejecting Scripts Before Saying 'yes' To 'Vicky Donor'

Often deemed as the hit-machine of Bollywood, Ayushmann Khurrana has surely carved a niche for himself in the Hindi film industry in a short span of time after working as VJ, anchor, and participating in a reality show which he ended up winning. However, Khurrana paved his way to stardom after starring in his debut film titled Vicky Donor, which went on to become a blockbuster at the box office.

However, it is a lesser-known fact that Vicky Donor was not the first script that Khurrana received, as the Bala actor also recently revealed that he rejected multiple films before signing Vicky Donor.

Ayushmann Khurrana rejected 5-6 scripts before saying 'yes' to Vicky Donor?

In a recent interview at an event held in Lucknow, Ayushmann Khurana spilt the beans on several projects that came his way that he rejected before starring in Vicky Donor. Ayushmann talked about his career trajectory and the choices of films at the event and amidst the conversation revealed that he rejected around 5-6 scripts before signing Vicky Donor. His reason for being choosy with his debut film was that as an outsider, he would not have gotten a second chance to prove himself, which the Dream Girl actor himself stated.

Meanwhile, Khurrana's much-awaited rom-com Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan released at the box office last Friday, i.e. February 21, 2020. The film did exceedingly well at the box office on its opening day with successfully minting more than ₹9 Crores. It would be exciting for his fans to see whether Shubh Mangal Zyaada Saavdhan will break the records of Ayushmann's previous films at the box office.

