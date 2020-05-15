Ayushmann Khurrana And Other Celebs Who Showcased Their Singing Talent During Lockdown

Many Bollywood celebrities are seen showcasing their talents during this quarantine. Actors like Kriti Sanon, Ayushmann Khurrana and more celebrities were recently seen singing some great songs. They also advised their fans to stay safe at home. Take a look at some of the celebrities who showcased their singing talent.

Celebrities who showcased their singing talent during the COVID lockdown

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana was seen singing the popular song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from his movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. He was also seen playing the guitar. The post gained over 925K likes on Instagram.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon was given a singing challenge by Tiger Shroff. She sang a classic song, Isharon Isharon Mein. The actor gained immense response on the post. Tiger Shroff commented on the video saying that she was won, adding a heart emoji. The post gained over 2.4 million likes on Instagram.

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is known for his singing skill and the actor has sung may songs in movies. The actor sang a song from his recently released his debut album Echoes. He was seen playing the guitar and he also mentioned in the post that the song is about hope and understanding.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan sang a song In Between Place. The actor wrote the song and her voice made the song sound more beautiful. This is not the first time the actor has showcased her talent. The post gained over 530K views on Instagram. Popular actor Dino Morea also commented on the post.

