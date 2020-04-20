'Vicky Donor' Completes 8 Years: Best Scenes From Ayushmann Khurrana's Film

Vicky Donor is a 2012 romantic-comedy movie helmed by Shoojit Sircar. The movie was jointly bankrolled by John Abraham and Eros International. Ayushmann Khurrana made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor and now the star has carved a niche for himself in the industry. Vicky Donor’s plot revolves around the concept of sperm donation and infertility.

Along with Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Donor features Yami Gautam and Annu Kapoor. Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor theatrically released in April 2012 and has successfully completed 8 years. On the occasion of the 8th anniversary of the Vicky Donor, here are some of best scenes from the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer.

Theives Rob Vicky's House

In this scene, Ayushmann Khurrana’s aka Vicky’s house gets robbed. His mother is seen yelling at him for being irresponsible to not notice how his Television and closet got robbed while he was sleeping in his room. Vicky finds out how the thieves entered his house. His mother is asking him to file a complaint about it at the police station.

Vicky’s First date with Aashima

Here, it can be seen how Vicky convinces Yami Gautam to go out on a date with him. The duo first meets at the bank where she works. Vicky wants to open his bank account. Later Vicky can be seen impressing Aashima with his charm which convinces her to go on a date with him.

ALSO READ| Yami Gautam Talks About Nepotism, Says She Is Happy Being An Outsider In Bollywood

The Ultimate Door

Baldev Chaddha convinces Vicky to donate his sperm. This scene sees his awkwardness to donate it for the first time. At first, he feels uncomfortable but later when Chadha gives him some magazines and pornography videos he successfully completes the task.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Speaks About Rejecting Scripts Before Saying 'yes' To 'Vicky Donor'

Aashima’s father is against inter-caste marriage

Here, Aashima’s father can be seen yelling at her as she has fallen in love with a North-Indian guy. Aashima belongs to a Bengali family and his father couldn’t resist his daughter to marry a Punjabi guy. This scene sees Aashima arguing with her father for she wants to marry Vicky.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor': Top Reasons Why You Should Watch The Film

Vicky has 53 kids

After marrying Vicky, Aashima finds out that she is infertile and when Vicky refrains from taking the tests. She finds out that he has been donating sperm. Angry Aashima leaves Vicky however, Chadha promises him that he would help him. He takes her to this place where they meet Vicky's 53 kids.

ALSO READ| Ayushmann Khurrana Starrer 'Vicky Donor's' Lesser Known Facts; Find Them Out Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.