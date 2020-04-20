Ayushmann Khurrana Opens Up On His Journey As He Completes Eight Years In The Industry

Ayushmann Khurrana recently opened up about his journey in Bollywood as he completes eight years in the industry. He expressed his take on the expectations that the audience has from him and how he intends to meet those expectations. He also expressed his gratefulness for the acceptance that he received from the industry.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s take on the journey so far

Ayushmann Khurrana is one of the most critically acclaimed actors in Bollywood today. His work in films like Article 15, Badhai Ho, and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, to name a few, have been highly appreciated. As he completes eight years since his debut film, Vicky Donor, he spoke to a leading daily about his journey in the industry so far. He said that he was grateful for the fact that the industry welcomed him with open arms. He said that his journey was not easy and that he had his moments of self-doubt. However, he gives due credit to the visionary filmmakers who made him a part of their stories. Ayushmann Khurrana was of the opinion that the audience expects his films to be clutter-breaking and different which he enjoys adhering to. He believes that his audience wishes to watch his films in the theatre which is the best compliment to receive.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap’s quarantine fun

Ayushmann Khurrana recently uploaded a video with his wife Tahira Kashyap in which they can be seen playing a fun couple game. In the game, they shut their eyes and point at the person who connected more to the questions being asked. They could be seen getting candid as many unexpected questions came their way, which were mostly about their personal lives. Have a look at the fun video from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Instagram here.

Image courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

