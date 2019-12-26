Ayushmann Khurrana & Tahira Kashyap Enjoy Their Vacay In Bahamas; See Pictures

Ayushmann Khurrana who announced his long break from films, is enjoying his holidays with family in the Bahamas. The actor took to his Instagram handle to share pictures with wife Tahira Kashyap and oh boy, the two are sure giving some couple goals! While they soaked up the sun and enjoyed the beach, Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti said the two looked "too hot!" in their holiday attire. Dangal actress Fatima Sana Shaikh too commented: "Such a good looking couple." [sic] Take a look at the pictures:

Ayushmann, in an interview with a news agency, had informed, "I don't know how long the break will be. It could be two to three months, maybe more. All of last year and most of this year, I was shooting four back-to-back films. So this past one year was really tough. But now I am taking care of it, and I will strike a balance. I am taking time off from mid-November to be with my family. I do realise my children are growing up and my wife needs time from me. I am making a conscious attempt to take time off work periodically"

What's next for Ayushmann?

Post the success of Amar Kaushik's Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in two films in the upcoming year. The Vicky Donor actor will be sharing screen space with his Bala co-star Bhumi Pednekar in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar and is a sequel to Ayushmann's earlier film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in the year 2017. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film titled Gulabo Sitabo with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film is reportedly directed by Shoojit Sircar. Earlier in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana had claimed that he feels honored to have shared screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February 2020.

