Aparshakti Khurrana Hails 'best Brother In The World' As Ayushmann Gets National Award

Aparshakti Khurrana and Ayushmann Khurrana always have each other's backs and they have often displayed their affection for each other through their respective social media accounts. On Monday, Ayushmann Khurrana was felicitated with the prestigious National Award for Best Actor for his performance in Sriram Raghavan's Andhadhun. His younger brother actor Aparshakti Khurrana took to his Instagram stories and proudly posted a photo of his elder brother on stage with Vice President Venkaiah Naidu while they pose together with the National award.

Aparshakti Khurrana has given notable performances in films like Dangal, Stree, Luka Chhupi and the most recent Pati Patni Aur Woh. The actor is all set to feature as the lead in the upcoming Satram Ramani film Helmet along with actors Pranutan Bahl, Abhishek Banerjee and Ashish Verma. The quirky comedy film will reportedly be a hilarious take on a subject which is normally considered embarrassing by most people in India. Produced by actor Dino Morea the film is scheduled for release in mid-2020.

What's next for the Khurrana brothers?

Post the success of Amar Kaushik's Bala, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in two films in the upcoming year. The Vicky Donor actor will be sharing screen space with his Bala co-star Bhumi Pednekar in Hitesh Kewalya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is being bankrolled by Aanand L Rai and Bhushan Kumar and is a sequel to Ayushmann's earlier film Shubh Mangal Saavdhan which released in the year 2017. Ayushmann Khurrana will also be seen in another film titled Gulabo Sitabo with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan. The film is reportedly directed by Shoojit Sircar. Earlier in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Ayushmann Khurrana claimed that he feels honored to have shared screen space with veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan for the first time. Both the films are scheduled to release in the month of February 2020.

Meanwhile, Aparshakti Khurrana featured in Mudassar Aziz's Pati Patni Aur Woh which had Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday in lead roles. The Dangal actor will be seen in a pivotal role in Remo D'Souza's Street Dancer 3D as well as Divyang Thakkar's Jayeshbhai Jordaar. His first film as a lead actor Helmet will also release next year along with the other films.

