Ayushmann Khurrana Feels That Brother Aparshakti Should Be A Lead Actor

The Bala actor Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with back to back hit films. Not just Ayushmann, but his brother Aparshakti Khurrana too is on a career-high with multiple movies in his kitty as he was last seen in the Kartik Aaryan starrer Pati Patni Aur Woh which is doing exceedingly well at the box office. Just like Ayushmann, Aparshakti too has carved a niche for himself in the industry with his comic timing in films such as Dangal, Stree, Lukka Chuppi, Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi and others. However, brother Ayushmann feels that Aparshakti deserves to be a lead actor.

Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrana Now Wants To Play A 'morally Corrupt Person'

Ayushmann Khurrana on Aparshakti being a lead actor

Ayushmann, in an interview with a leading news channel, stated that it's very difficult to become a character actor and engage people and Aparshakti has done an amazing job in his recent films so he thinks that Aparshakti deserves to be a lead actor. Adding more to it, Ayushmann said that Aparshakti is friendlier than him as he takes more time to open up and that Aparshakti has more friends than him.

Also Read | Has Ayushmann Khurrana Hiked His Fees After Seven Consecutive Hits?

Discussing how he decides to sign a film, Ayushmann stated that He is a very approachable actor and he does not have a bias because he believes an established director's film can also flop and a new director can deliver a hit. The Bala actor stated that he is open to new ideas and new people and anyone can have a great idea.

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana And Pranutam Bahl To Star As The Lead Actors In 'Helmet'

Check out both the brother's images posing together here:

Also Read | Aparshakti Khurana's Dapper Looks Will Give You Style Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.