Has Ayushmann Khurrana Hiked His Fees After Seven Consecutive Hits?

Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in the movie Bala opposite Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar. The movie went on to become a box office success much like most of his movies. Ayushmann started as a television host and today he is one of the most well-known actors in the Bollywood industry. Ayushmann Khurrana is on a roll with back to back hits year after year.

Ayushmann Khurrana has been a part of some of the most profitable projects since the past two years, with films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Savdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Article 15, Dream Girl, and now Bala. He has experimented with an array of topics from erectile dysfunction to pre-mature balding. He has also won many awards including the prestigious National Award for his movie Andhadhun that released earlier this year.

Has Ayushmann Khurrana hiked his fees?

It has now been reported by a popular news tabloid that the actor is hiking his fees by three times. Bollywood insiders feel that after delivering consecutive hits at the box office, the Bala actor deserves it. While taking into consideration that he is a fine actor and that he has a great success graph, many feel that the actor truly deserves to hike his price. Many Bollywood actors have previously done the same.

2019 has been a great year for Ayushmann Khurrana professionally as he has given many hits this year. While talking about the year previously, he was heard saying that the year has been an eye-opener for him. His belief of choosing unique, fresh and experimental roles which are backed purely by content was concreted this year. He feels that his audience expects something different from him. He further added that the love from his audiences and critics that he has received this year has been humbling and he feels fortunate to have gotten films that give him an opportunity to express himself. He concluded by saying that he owes his success to the film-makers who have believed in him.

