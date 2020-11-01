Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Anniversary Posts Cannot Be Missed

"Celebrating 125 years of togetherness. May be more. Coz I know that I know you from centuries and time immemorial," wrote Ayushmann Khurrana on a very special day — 12th marriage anniversary. Both Tahira Kashyap and Ayushamann shared the same picture but it was their hilarious and heartfelt caption that won the Internet.

Tahira wrote, "And I don't lie. That's the only way he picks me up! Gunny bag 'aaloo ki bori' style! But this is the love I love, perhaps picking on your brains is easier this way than being cradled and carried in your lap (a failed suhaag raat moment for us) To more ingenuity to many more such rides. Umm. Happy Anniversary." [sic]

Priyanka Chopra, Ekta Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Dia Mirza, Mouni Roy, Raghav Sachar and many more celebrities congratulated the couple on their special day.

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie

On October 6, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared that he has started preparation for his upcoming flick. The announcement post came with a photo, in which Ayushmann was seen lifting a dumbbell in a gym.

The details of the upcoming project were out on the internet this year in July. In the upcoming romance-drama, the Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan actor will play the character of a cross-functional athlete. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana will romance actor Vaani Kapoor on the big screen for the first time in the yet-to-be-titled film. The upcomer is said to be shot extensively in North India. The film is expected to release in 2021.

Apart from the Kedarnath director's next directorial venture, Khurrana will also join hands with Anubhav Sinha. The actor-director duo earlier collaborated for a social-drama, Article 15. Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha's next will be an action-thriller.

