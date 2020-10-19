Ayushmann Khurrana Wins Instagram With His Caption Game; Tisca Chopra Reacts

Ayushmann Khurrana sure knows his way to connect with audience — either with his acting or his simple words. Making everyone's Monday both funny and witty, Ayushmann shared a picture but it was his caption that took away all the attention.

Ayushmann wrote, "आज सोमवार भी इतवार सा नज़र आता है, मेरा Insta page अब एक इश्तहार सा नज़र आता है।" [Translation: Today even Monday looks like a Sunday. My Insta page now looks like an advertisement] Tisca Chopra replied saying, "इसी बहाने कम से कम दीदार तो हो पाता है" [Translation: Atleast one gets to see you.]" [sic] Neeti Mohan, Nakuul Mehta, Benafsha Soonawalla and many more liked Ayushmann's picture and praised his caption.

Ayushmann Khurrana pays tribute to Kishore Kumar on singer's death anniversary

Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming movie

On October 6, Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his social media handle and shared that he has started preparation for his upcoming flick. The announcement post came with a photo, in which Ayushmann was seen lifting a dumbbell in a gym.

The details of the upcoming project were out on the internet this year in July. In the upcoming romance-drama, the Shubh Mangala Zyada Saavdhan actor will play the character of a cross-functional athlete. Interestingly, Ayushmann Khurrana will romance actor Vaani Kapoor on the big screen for the first time in the yet-to-be-titled film. The upcomer is said to be shot extensively in North India. The film is expected to release in 2021.

Apart from the Kedarnath director's next directorial venture, Khurrana will also join hands with Anubhav Sinha. The actor-director duo earlier collaborated for a social-drama, Article 15. Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha's next will be an action-thriller.

Ayushmann Khurrana wishes Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari on b'day, recalls bike ride after shoot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.