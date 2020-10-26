Ayushmann Khurrana Quips His Moustache Looks Like 'oxymoron', Shows Monday Morning Face

On October 26, Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to share a quirky picture of himself. 'When your moustache looks like an oxymoron on your face,' penned Ayushmann. By the looks of it, the actor had just woken up from sleep. Ayushmann kick-started his Monday morning by listening to Diljit Dosanjh's track- Born to Shine. Take a look at Ayushmann Khurrana's Instagram post.

Ayushmann's 'Monday morning' face

On the auspicious day of Dussehra, Ayushmann Khurrana wished all his fans by penning a heartfelt note. He hoped that the festival lights up people's lives with happiness, love and prosperity. Several other stars also took to social media and wished fans.

On the work front, Ayushmann Khurrana was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, opposite Amitabh Bachchan. The film released digitally and received rave reviews from fans. The movie is set in Lucknow and revolves around the battle between Mirza (Amitabh Bachchan) and Baankey (Khurrana).

Ayushmann Khurrana's new movie

Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen next opposite Vaani Kapoor in a rom-com titled Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, helmed by Abhishek Kapoor. More so, on October 21, the duo also commenced shooting for their outing. Sharing a picture with his co-star, Khurrana wrote, 'Next stop: My hometown Chandigarh for the first time. Excited to be a part of Abhishek Kapoor's delightful progressive love story #ChandigarhKareAashiqui. Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Pragya Kapoor co-starring Vaani Kapoor'.

Apart from this, Ayushmann has also been roped in for a Balaji film, which will be directed by debutant Raaj Shaandilyaa. As per a report by Filmfare, the movie will feature Ayushmann, opposite Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety fame- Nushrratt Bharuccha, who will play a pivotal role in this quirky comedy. A source from Balaji Motion Pictures revealed to the site that it’s a unique comedy film. More so, Ayushmann won’t be seen talking in his normal voice in the film and his character in the flick faces some voice issues, stated the report. The movie is titled to be Googly.

