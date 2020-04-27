Ayushmann Khurrana And Tahira Kashyap's Caricature Makes Fans Go 'aww' For The Accuracy

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a caricature created by an artist in India, Gaurav Pandey, of her and her husband, Ayushmann Khurrana. The cartoon figures sketched out have a close resemblance to the much-loved couple. Tahira Kashyap can be seen impressed by the work of the artist as she shared it on her Instagram story.

Tahira Kashyap and Ayushmann Khurrana’s cartoon figures

Tahira Kashyap recently shared some adorable artwork created by an artist, Gaurav Pandey, as an ode to the couple. In the caricature created, Ayushmann Khurrana can be seen dressed in a light yellow T-shirt with a matching long coat. He can be seen wearing a pair of black pants with black sneakers in the creation. The defining element of the piece is his hair and beard style which has been sketched out just the way he wears it. Tahira Kashyap, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a mini skirt with a full sleeve turtle neck blouse. Her hair is short in the picture, just the way she carries it in real life. She can also be seen carrying a semi-transparent sling bag with a pair of matching chunky shoes. While sharing the picture of the caricature artwork on her story, Tahira Kashyap has also put the “nerdy” emoticon, defining her look. Have a look at the artwork shared on Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram story here.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana Shares A Valuable 'natural Protein Shake' Recipe For Lockdown; Read

Also read Director Priyadarshan Says He Had Approached Ayushmann, Kartik For 'Hungama 2'

Tahira Kashyap’s liking for unibrow

Tahira Kashyap recently shared a boomerang on her official Instagram handle, she could be seen pulling off a unibrow. In the caption for the post, she has written how it is currently an emergency situation. She has also added that she kind of has a liking towards them. Have a look at the boomerang from Tahira Kashyap’s Instagram here.

Read Ayushmann Khurrana's Movie Songs That Had The Soulful Voice Of Arijit Singh

Also read After Kartik & Ayushmann, Another Actor Recreates Professor Look, Netizens Say 'perfect'

Image Courtesy: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.