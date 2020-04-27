Ayushmann Khurrana's Movie Songs That Had The Soulful Voice Of Arijit Singh

Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies have always had many chart-topping songs, right from his debut film Vicky Donor. His movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Andhadhun, and many others have one or more tracks by the ace singer Arijit Singh who is regarded as one of the most versatile singers. Listed below are some of the songs sung by Arijit Singh in Ayushmann Khurrana’s movies.

Raakh

The song Raakh is from Ayushmann Khurrana's latest release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film revolves around the love story of a gay couple and how they convince Jitendra's family. The star cast of the comedy-drama includes Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Maanvi Gagroo among others. The three-minutes-three-seconds song is penned by Vayu, who has also given music for the song along with Tanishk.

Woh Ladki

The song Woh Ladki is from the film Andhadhun that features Ayushmann Khurrana and Tabu in the lead roles, along with Radhika Apte and Anil Dhawan. The four-minutes-twenty two seconds song is sung by Arijit Singh and music is given by Amit Trivedi. One of the famous songs from the film Andhadhun, the song Woh Ladki is penned by lyricist Jaideep Sahni. The movie was praised by the critics and audiences alike. The movie also managed to win three National Awards across different categories.

Bairaagi

The song is sung by the soulful singer Arijit Singh for the film Bareilly Ki barfi. The song released on August 23, 2017, and till now it has received over 5.9 million views on YouTube. The song is composed by Samira Koppikar and written by lyricist Puneet Sharma. The romantic comedy film directed by Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari was a hit and all the lead actors including Ayushmann Khurrana, Kriti Sanon and Rajkummar Rao were praised for their roles in the movie.

