Ayushmann Khurrana's Father, Astrologer P Khurrana Dies; Family Issues Statement

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurrana died on Friday in Mohali. “It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, astrologer P Khurrana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the family said in a statement.

Ayushmann's father was a popular astrologer and authored several books. The Khurrana brothers rarely shared pictures with their father on social media. However, in one of the old posts shared by the Dream Girl star, he was seen with his parents. Ayushmann was in his teens in the picture and captioned the post, "Thank you Maa and Papa for all the values and all the life lessons that you have patiently taught me. They have been and will always be with me as my guiding light. I’m blessed to have you as my parents. Love you."

Ayushmann Khurrana and family celebrate Diwali

In another Instagram post, the Khurrana family celebrated Diwali together in Chandigarh. In the image, P Khurrana posed happily with his wife, sons and their wives and his grandchildren. The Anek actor captioned it as "Happy Diwali from us." P Khurrana is survived by his wife Poonam Khurrana, and kids Ayushmann and Aparshakti and their families.

About Ayushmann Khurrana

The actor made his debut in Bollywood with Vicky Donor in 2012, opposite Yami Gautam. After a few setbacks, he was praised for his performance in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. The actor has also starred in several hit films, such as Bareilly Ki Barfi, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Andhadhun, Badhaai Ho, Dream Girl and others. Apart from being an actor, he has also sung several hit songs for Bollywood like Pani Da Rang, Kanha, Aap Se Milkar, Naina Da Kya Kasoor, Nain Na Jodeen and more.