Ayushmann Khurrana Overwhelmed As 'Article 15' To Be Remade In Tamil

Ayushmann Khurrana, who has impressed his fans and movie buffs with his content-driven films, recently expressed his happiness about his work being remade in the south. Films like Andhadhun, Dream Girl, Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho are being remade in the south. It has now been reported that Boney Kapoor has purchased the remake rights of Article 15 and is considering revisiting the social drama with Tamil actor Udhayanidhi Stalin.

In a recent interview with a news portal, Ayushmann Khurrana revealed that it is overwhelming for him to know that so many of his films are being remade. He always believes that the true test of cinema is in how universal it is because he feels that films have the power to go beyond language, culture and borders as seen in recent times.

Ayushmann Khurrana is also delighted to know that his film, Article 15 is being remade in the south. He said it validates his belief in content that he will help scripts that stand out and give viewers to watch something new in cinemas. He also thanked his directors and brilliant writers with whom he has associated so far, for giving him some of the best scripts Bollywood has made.

Also read | 'Gulabo Sitabo' Trailer To Drop On May 22, Amitabh & Ayushmann Make Hilarious Announcement

The actor also revealed that for him creativity is a collaborative process and he has been very fortunate to form great artistic relationships with some of the brightest minds in the film industry. He also thanked the pioneering filmmakers and scriptwriters whose works are being remade because it demonstrates the strength of their innovations, which have appealed to viewers and filmmakers, despite major language barriers.

Also read | Gulabo Sitabo Trailer: Big B, Ayushmann Show An Unusual Slice Of Life With Charm & Wit

Upcoming projects

The actor was last seen in Hitesh Kewalaya's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film also starred Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles. The film was lauded by fans and movie buffs for its acting skills and storyline. Ayushmann Khurrana will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar’s Gulabo Sitabo alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The film is being bankrolled by Rising Sun Films production. The film is all set to release on June 12, 2020, on Amazon Prime Video.

Also read | Weekly Celeb Roundup: Ayushmann Khurrana Spends Relaxing Week Amid Lockdown; See Pics

Also read | Raaj Shaandilyaa Writing His Next For 'Dream Girl' Collaborator Ayushmann Khurrana

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.